Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGLE opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $557.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

