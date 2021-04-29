Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.