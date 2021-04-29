Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

EGRX stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $547.45 million, a PE ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

