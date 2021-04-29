EagleX (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,383.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, EagleX has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $17,969.50 and approximately $1,383.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00295026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01141231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00727830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.63 or 1.00530796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

