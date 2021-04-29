East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.