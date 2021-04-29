Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.73

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

