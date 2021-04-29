Eastern Bankshares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,242 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,936% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

