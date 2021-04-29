Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.60. 625,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,013. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.47.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

