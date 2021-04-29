Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.60. 625,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.