Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

NYSE:ETN opened at $144.53 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.