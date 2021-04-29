Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.31, with a volume of 13987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

