Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period.

Shares of ENX stock remained flat at $$12.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,716. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

