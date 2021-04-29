Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the March 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 123,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,276. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

