Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

EBCOY stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Ebara has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

