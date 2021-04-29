eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $169,078,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

