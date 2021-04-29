eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

EBAY traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.76. 2,051,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

