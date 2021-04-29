eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 7,508,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.