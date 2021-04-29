eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of EBAY traded down $6.47 on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

