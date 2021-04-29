ebirah Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million (EBRH)

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ebirah coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00007136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ebirah has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. ebirah has a market cap of $1.61 million and $642.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ebirah Coin Profile

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

Buying and Selling ebirah

