eBoost Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $300.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00481183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

