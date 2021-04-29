ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 75255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -69.49.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

