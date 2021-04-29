Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

NYSE EC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

