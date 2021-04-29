Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
NYSE EC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
