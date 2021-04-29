Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,667,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,031,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,399,188. Ecosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Ecosciences Company Profile
