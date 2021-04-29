Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

