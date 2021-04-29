Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Trading Up 0.5%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 19,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.62% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

