Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADOC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Edoc Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,681,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

