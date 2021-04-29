EDUCare Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

