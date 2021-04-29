Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,557 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $97,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. 9,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

