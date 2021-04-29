Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

