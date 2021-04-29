Effect.AI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $167,448.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $167,448.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00051486 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00328573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.