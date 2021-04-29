Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 829,116 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.79.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

