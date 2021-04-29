eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 488,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.79.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

