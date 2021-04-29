eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.52 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.770-3.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 482,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

