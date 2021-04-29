Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 177.6% in April

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Eisai has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

