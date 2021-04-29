Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 177.6% in April

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of ESALY stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Eisai has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.41.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
