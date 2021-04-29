El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

