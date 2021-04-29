Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $175.15 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $9.14 or 0.00017048 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $175.15 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,025,828 coins and its circulating supply is 19,171,953 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

