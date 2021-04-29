Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMITF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Elbit Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

