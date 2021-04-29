Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.66 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.25 billion to $27.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $180.55 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

