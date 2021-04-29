Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 666,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

