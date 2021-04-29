Elitium Hits Market Capitalization of $157.50 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $157.50 million and $245,441.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00009769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.50 or 0.00818254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

