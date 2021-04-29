Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Elixinol Global stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Elixinol Global has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Elixinol Global Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

