Ellaism Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $237,486.34 and $77.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.23 or 0.05152571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064328 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,328,393 coins and its circulating supply is 44,277,062 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

