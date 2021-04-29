Elm Partners Management LLC Has $24.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

