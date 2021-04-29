Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $225.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $226.19.

