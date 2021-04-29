Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,896 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 11.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 723,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 694,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

