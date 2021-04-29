Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 21,140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $66.75 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

