Elysian (ELY) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $314,286.17 and $891,069.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

