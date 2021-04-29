EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.750 EPS.

EME stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.20. 793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $122.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

