Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. 43,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
