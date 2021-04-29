Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. 43,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.