Eminer Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $1.35 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00067046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00820317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

